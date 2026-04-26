Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy boy's soccer team is 9-3 and are coming off an impressive 3-0 victory over Tattnall Square. One player coach Alan Woodrum has counted on this year is senior captain Brady Popkin, who has played every position on the field, but is primarily the Gators goalkeeper.

“Brady is essential to our team,” Woodrum said. “Not only is he one of our senior captains, but he is also a quintessential team player. Due to injuries, we have needed to move him from goalkeeper to a field player a good bit this season.

“The enthusiasm he brings is contagious. His leadership has helped our younger players develop and has improved our team chemistry. Brady has won numerous GIAA awards during his time at BA, but his love for the game and love for our team is what really stands out.”

“I feel like everyone on the team plays a role, whether it’s cheering on the team or being out on the field everyone is included,” Popkin said. “Team building is very important for our team and I give all the credit to the coaches for the work they put in to helping us grow together and pushing us to our limits.

“We still have a long way to go in our season and with playoffs coming up I know we will be more than prepared to step in and preform to the best of our ability. I’m super excited to see what the future holds for the Gators.”