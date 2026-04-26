Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets completed the regular season and are now getting set for the state finals. The Jackets completed sectionals last week and helping to their total was a pair of second place finishes from senior Quentrell Reed.

A multi-sport standout, Reed helped the softball team to an Elite-8 finish and in sectionals, Reed placed second in both the shotput and the discuss.

“Quentrell Reed is consistent in being herself and how she competes,” said coach Jason Anthony. “On and off the track you can expect Quentrell to carry herself in high regard as this young lady doesn’t lack in confidence. Making it to sectionals isn’t new to Quentrell, but we as coaches expected for her to take the next step this season.”

“With this being my last year, I wanted to leave it all on the line and give it my best this year,” Reed said. “Track season has been a great and the coaches have been pushing me to do my best.

"I have been preparing myself to make it to state this year by doing a lot of lower and upper body exercises. I have a lot of family and friends but my mom, dad, and brother they have been in my corner the entire four years of this journey and it means the world to me.”