Fisk shines in first RBC Heritage opportunity

Former Georgia Southern golfer Steven Fisk made the most of a rare opportunity to play in one of the PGA Tour’s signature events. Fisk had had some success close to home and this weekend he continued that as he was able to participate in the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town in Sea Island where he placed 12th overall, his best finish of the 2026 season.

“I like playing close to home and I feel like my game has been trending in the right way,” Fisk said. “I like the way my game has been heading the last three or four weeks, so it was nice to come out here and execute a little bit better and have a better finish. This is one of those courses that really turns your brain on and requires a lot of attention.”

On a cool blustery day where many in the field shot over par, Fisk was able to hold it together. Despite a bogey on the final hole, Fisk was able to shoot even par on Sunday. He started the tournament with a 69 on Thursday and followed that up with a -4 round of 67 on Friday and another 67 on Saturday.

The PGA Tour currently has eight signature events which have increased prize money and FedExCup points. Fisk was able to get into the RBC Heritage as The Sentry, a tournament this year he had qualified for was cancelled due to severe drought in the Kapalua. PGA Tour officials decided to allow him and others who qualified to play at Harbor Town instead, where he earned 105 crucial FedEx points and nearly $400,000.

“As much as I may have enjoyed Hawaii, I think I was happier to come here since it’s so close to home,” Fisk said. “Getting to play here at a first-class tournament was great.”

Fisk had some control issues early in the season with his driver, but feels he has been able to straighten those problems out and likes where his game is heading.

“I was struggling to get the ball in the fairway and it’s hard to play good golf if you are in the rough or trees a lot.” Fisk said. “Over the last month or so I have felt I’ve seen more good golf instead of having to try and grind it out day after day.”

Fisk was also able to relax a little on the final day as he was paired with Rickie Fowler, someone he is comfortable playing with.

“We were paired up earlier this year as well,” Fisk said. “He’s a great guy and as nice as everybody probably thinks he is. I have had a great time this week and will always look back on it fondly, but I want to come back and play here again.”

With his 105 FedEx points Fisk vaulted into the top 100 in the points standings and is currently ranked 96. Fisk now has a few weeks off before heading back to action at the CJ Cup Bryson Nelson in Texas starting May 21.