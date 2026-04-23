Rotary Clubs honor Max Manack as their 2026 Citizen of the Year

Statesboro’s two Rotary Clubs, in their annual joint meeting for the purpose over lunch Wednesday, named and honored the 2026 Citizen of the Year: Max Manack.

Manack, senior vice president and senior consultant with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where he has worked 41 years, is currently on medical leave with a serious illness. He acknowledged this when he walked to the front of the banquet room at Forest Heights Country Club to accept the award after he was announced as the recipient by retired coach and educator Steve Pennington, a friend of Manack’s since their student days at Georgia Southern.

“Wow, what a shock! … I was looking at the list of recipients that dates back to 1971, and I honestly don’t think there’s ever been anyone that received it that felt like they deserved it,” Manack said, his voice breaking with emotion. “I certainly do not. I do not. But I am humbled by this club recognizing me.”

That list in the printed program contained 55 names, making Manack the 56th annual recipient of what is now the local Rotary Citizen of the Year award.

It was launched int 1971 as “Rotary Man of the Year,” and for the first several years all of the recipients were Rotary Club of Statesboro members, as well as being male. But eligibility was first expanded so that non-Rotarians could also be recognized for outstanding community service, and with the selection in 1993 of the first female recipient, Charlotte White, the title was changed to “Citizen of the Year.”

Since the founding of the Rotary Club of Downtown Statesboro – which is the “morning” meeting club – the two clubs have made selection of honorees and presentation of the award a shared community project.

Several members of Manack’s family had shown up at the banquet hall for the presentation. His wife Susan and their son, John, and daughter, Maddie, were there of course. John and his wife Miranda have two children and another on the way. Maddie, now Mattie Ward, and her husband Dylan Ward also have two children. So, Max and Susan Manack have four grandchildren and will soon have five.

Time together

Max Manack told the crowd about how his life has changed recently.

“Susan and I have had a lot of time here lately,” he said. “We went from spending just a few hours a day together, now to all day long together. I’m on a leave of absence, and it has been amazing. But with our time, we have chosen to spend some time in the Word, the Holy Word, and it has been the greatest blessing of my life, the last few months.”

He spoke of his love for Christ, and for his wife and their son and daughter-in-law and daughter and son-in-law, and for the Rotary Clubs. He has been a member of the Statesboro Rotary for about 30 years.

“Again, thank you, folks, thank you from the bottom of my heart!” Manack said.

Pennington, who taught in high schools and coached for 40 years, including turns as head football coach at Statesboro High School and Bulloch Academy, amassed a career record of 216 wins, 142 losses and four ties.

Current Statesboro Rotary Club President Robert Benson noted those statistics in introducing Pennington as the award presenter. Downtown Statesboro Rotary Club President Dr. Scott Bohlke had welcomed members and guests, and Benson had specifically welcomed some former recipients who were present.

Then Pennington spoke at length about the “qualities of a good citizen,” listing about 20 qualities in all. He started with integrity, honesty and trustworthiness, dependability and responsibility.

“Something else that makes character more evident is a person who exhibits faithful love to the family, to a Rotary Club, to God, to a job or career, to the community and to neighbors,” said Pennington.

Good Samaritan

Then he told the story of the Good Samaritan to illustrate the qualities of compassion and generosity, and went on to list a baker’s dozen more components of a good citizen’s value system, from having a good work ethic and valuing education to seeking contentment and “valuing values.”

This year’s honoree exhibited all of these qualities, Pennington proclaimed. After Manack received the award, Pennington said a “prayer of discernment,” with a passage devoted to Manack and asking that God “lift his spirit every day with the strength of your healing power.”

The Rev. Jimmy Cason had said the invocation, earlier in the program.

“May we be reminded that this award is not just for this individual, but also is a reminder to us to live the ideals of Rotary, to be people who put service – service to you and to our community – above ourselves,” Cason included in his prayer.

A pastor’s tribute

Now retired, Cason served 11 years as pastor of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, during which Max and Susan Manack were active members there, and Max Manack served as finance and stewardship chair. So Cason had also supplied a written tribute to Manack.

Cason noted that the Manacks, who now attend the church known as Statesboro Worship, have been strong supporters of the independent Christian youth organization Young Life “as their outreach to teenagers went far beyond their children and those who were members of their church.” They have also been active in the Walk to Emmaus spiritual retreat.

Max Manack “has that rare combination of standing firm on God’s Word without losing his true love and compassion for people,” Cason said. “I have watched him teach and without apology or reservation teach the Bible. I have also watched him be a gentle giant when someone was in trouble and needed help even when they had not met his high standards for living.”