Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

One of the players who has stood out for the Bulloch Academy girls soccer team so far for coach Caitlyn Cofer is senior defender Maralyne Belcher. Belcher returned to the team this year after missing last year with a knee injury.

“Maralyne is our most resilient and dedicated athlete,” Cofer said. “After making herself a reliable starter in our defense her freshman and sophomore seasons, she suffered a knee injury forcing her to miss her junior year. Despite being unable to play, she was still at every practice and game including the away ones. We weren’t sure if she’d be able to play this year, or how well she would play if she was cleared.

“She is resilient and bounced back better than before and quickly earned her spot back in our starting team. She is a captain and a fierce competitor and a great example of never giving up on yourself.”

“I think my role for our soccer team is just to be a leader and be very vocal on the field for everyone, especially on defense,” Belcher said. “We lost a lot of seniors from last year, but I think everyone – including the younger players – have played really well and have had a lot of fun.

“The energy is always great in games and in practices. Not being able to play last year really hurt and I did think I wouldn’t be where I am now but this season has really made up for it and Coach Caitlyn and Coach Leslie have helped me get back to where I wanted to be.”