Mayor McCollar to hold public town hall Saturday

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar will host a community town hall 11 a.m. Saturday at Agape Worship Center, located at 810 W. Grady Street Extension.

The event will give Statesboro residents a chance to hear directly from the mayor and engage with local government in an open setting.

"We want people to be a part of this town hall, not just to catch up on city updates, but to get a real civic education,” McCollar said. “We're going to walk through what our local governing bodies are responsible for, so folks know where to turn if they need help and understand that City Hall is here to collaborate."

McCollar said events like this are central to his vision of transparent, community-centered leadership.

"Transparency and open communication are the foundation of good government," McCollar said. "I want attendees to leave this town hall feeling informed and engaged. An informed community is a stronger community, and that starts with showing up."

The event is free and open to the public.