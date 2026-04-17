Georgia Southern Cheerleading claims 9th national title

DAYTONA BEACH - The Georgia Southern All-Girl Cheerleading squad brought its ninth national championship to Statesboro after this weekend's NCA College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Eagles beat out 25 other teams in the Intermediate All-Girl IA Division, putting up a 95.9005 score in the competition. Georgia Southern finished ahead of Ohio State (95.0972), Texas A&M (94.6088), Clemson (93.8541) and West Virginia (93.838) in claiming the title.

In the coed competition, the Eagles placed fourth in the Intermediate Large Coed IA division, facing off in a strong field that included Michigan, East Carolina and Missouri.

"I am beyond proud of these athletes and everything they accomplished this season," Georgia Southern cheerleading coach Stephanie Del Forn said. "They faced adversity head-on and showed what true perseverance looks like. Becoming national champions is no small feat, and I'm incredibly grateful to have had a front row seat. It was an honor to lead this amazing group."