Police Report - 4/24/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Benjamin Reid Bacon, 22, Statesboro – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to report accident with damage, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

James Niquavious Clark, 28, Lithonia – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Kelli Nicole Wilkey, 30, Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jamal Deimeico Hendrix, 25, Millen – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, affixing materials that reduce light transmission to windows/windshield.

Ryan Nathaniel Hudson, 28, Brooklet – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Johnny Matthew Rollins, 37, Ellabell – Terroristic threats and acts.

Neena Rollene Tucker, 41, Brooklet – Identity theft fraud when using/possessing info identifying another/felony, forgery first degree, criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Ariana Nevaeh, Woodrow, 18, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Statesboro Police Department

Daron Latroy Canty, 35, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two counts bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Shantrelle Flemming, 47, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Michael Davis Taylor, 21, Brookhaven – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Amber Lee Turner, 43, Pembroke – Wanted person from Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, wanted person from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Lee Golden, 29, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Gerardo Ayala Martinez, 23, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign.

Anthony NcFarland, 41, Pembroke – Reckless driving, speeding in excess of maximum limits, windshield/window/wiper requirements.

Marquita Jamesha Lynne Roberts, 26, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Lewis Irunga Nganga, 19, Dallas – Entering automobile with intent to commit theft.

Miracle Moriah Stephens, 19, Albany – Simple battery.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Tuesday; 26 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six call Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 42 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 46 calls Tuesday; 43 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; eight calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident calls, one coroner call and 33 medical calls Tuesday; 30 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and four medical calls Tuesday; 10 medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; 14 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 32 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Tuesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch Corrections – One call Tuesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Tuesday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Tuesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Language Line – Two calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy