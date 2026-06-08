Police Report - 6/9/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Nichols Robert Dinitto, 21, Brooklet – Battery/family violence first offense.

Brandon Michael Hubbard, 27, Statesboro – Hold for United States Marshals Service.

Lukas Otfrio Rafael Nunez-Liman, 26, Richmond Hill – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Derek Harlyn Patrick, 47, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Robert Thomas Shannon, 48, Ellabell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Andru Michael Sutton, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Bobby Ellis Dickerson, 73, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.

Jaquan Glenn McCoy, 40, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address, birth date to law enforcement officers, criminal trespass.

Tiffany Denise Telfair, 24, Register – Two counts simple battery, criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Latoya Danielle Antrobus, 41, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.

Saundra Lee Chiefstick-Gopher, 30, Ludowici – Wanted out of South Carolina.

Carson Ryder Conaway, 26, Guyton – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; five calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 23 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 24 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, two fire calls, one rescue call and 27 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and 17 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 47 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

Air Transports — One call Sunday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Saturday.

Emanuel County 911 — One call Sunday.

Jenkins County 911 — One call Sunday.

Language Line – One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Friday.

Other agencies — Eight calls Friday; three calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy