Police Report - 6/9/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Nichols Robert Dinitto, 21, Brooklet – Battery/family violence first offense.
Brandon Michael Hubbard, 27, Statesboro – Hold for United States Marshals Service.
Lukas Otfrio Rafael Nunez-Liman, 26, Richmond Hill – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Derek Harlyn Patrick, 47, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Robert Thomas Shannon, 48, Ellabell – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
Andru Michael Sutton, Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Bobby Ellis Dickerson, 73, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property.
Jaquan Glenn McCoy, 40, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, giving false name, address, birth date to law enforcement officers, criminal trespass.
Tiffany Denise Telfair, 24, Register – Two counts simple battery, criminal trespass.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Latoya Danielle Antrobus, 41, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device.
Saundra Lee Chiefstick-Gopher, 30, Ludowici – Wanted out of South Carolina.
Carson Ryder Conaway, 26, Guyton – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.
Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Friday; five calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.
Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.
Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Statesboro Police Department — 30 calls Friday; 30 calls Saturday; 29 calls Sunday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 23 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.
Claxton Fire Department — One call Sunday.
Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Sunday.
Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 24 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, two fire calls, one rescue call and 27 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls and 17 medical calls Sunday.
Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; nine medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.
Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 47 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.
Air Transports — One call Sunday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.
Excelsior EMC – One call Saturday.
Emanuel County 911 — One call Sunday.
Jenkins County 911 — One call Sunday.
Language Line – One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.
Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Friday.
Other agencies — Eight calls Friday; three calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.
— compiled by Jim Healy