One Boro to host fourth annual 'Longest Table' event May 2

The city of Statesboro's One Boro Commission will host its fourth annual "The Longest Table" event on Saturday, May 2 at 4 p.m. in downtown Statesboro. The event will take place in the alleyway outside the Georgia Southern University City Campus at 58 East Main Street.

“The Longest Table is a community-focused event that brings together our community for an evening of engaging conversations and delightful food from local restaurants,” said Dr. Candice Bodkin, chair of the city’s One Boro commission, in a release from the city. “Events such as The Longest Table reflect the Commission’s commitment to its mission, and we look forward to connecting with our community on this date.”

Members of the public are invited to join an afternoon of fellowship, food and celebration. Organized in collaboration with the city of Statesboro, the event is designed to bring together residents from across the city and county for conversation and connection.

Facilitators will be stationed at each table to guide discussion with conversational questions intended to start dialogue. Attendees can expect prompts such as "What does it mean for you to be part of the Statesboro community?" and "What do you want to see improved in our community?"

To learn more about the City of Statesboro’s One Boro Commission, visit www.statesboroga.gov/oneboro.