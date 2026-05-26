Letter to the Editor - Statesboro AA group needs help to repave parking lot from 1965

Editor:

The Alcoholics Anonymous SMOKEHOUSE Group in Statesboro has been serving thousands addicted to alcohol for over 60 years.

While the impact these recovering alcoholics have had to their local communities cannot be measured with a dollar amount, they are truly making differences in others’ lives daily by practicing the “Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous.”

Since Alcoholics Anonymous groups cannot own property, the SMOKEHOUSE building, at 409 S. College Street, is owned by Bulloch County Twelve Step Club, Inc., a 501-C-3 non-profit, which rents this building to the SMOKEHOUSE Group of Alcoholics Anonymous for fair market value.

Built in 1965 with funds donated not only by AA members but by the local community as well, the SMOKEHOUSE building has seen numerous improvements over the years. However, the 4,000 sq. ft. parking lot has deteriorated over the years until it is time for a total renovation.

Therefore, the Bulloch County Twelve Step Club, Inc. is soliciting contributions from individuals, corporations, and other entities to ensure safe and adequate meeting facilities for the SMOKEHOUSE AA Group.

If you need more information about our endeavor, please contact us at my number or email address at the end of this letter.

Remember, your contribution is tax deductible, with an IRS compatible receipt available upon request.

Larry Davidson, Pres.

Bulloch County Twelve Step Club, Inc.

(912) 531-4629

ljdavi612@gmail.com