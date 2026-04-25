Jackets advance in Class-AAA baseball playoffs

The Southeast Bulloch baseball team earned an improbable spilt in their opening series of the state Class-AAA playoffs against Liberty County. Saturday, they made the most of their opportunity by knocking off the Panthers 15-2 as they advance to take on Peach County in the Sweet-16.

“Liberty is a really good team and we have had some wild games with them,” said coach Brandon Peterson. “Playing a region team you just played not too long ago added another element. I am so proud of these guys, they just don’t quit. Losing the first game and trailing big in the second one our guys never hung their heads they just kept on battling back. I told them between games our backs have been against the wall a lot this season and we have been able to overcome a lot this year.”

After losing the opening game of the series 11-6 SEB added another interesting chapter in their rivalry this year with Liberty County. The Jackets came from behind twice in the regular season to defeat the Panthers and facing elimination in round one the Jackets turned a 7-2 deficit into a 12-11 victory forcing game three Saturday.

Southeast Bulloch took an early 2-0 lead but saw the Panthers storm back to go up 7-2. The Jackets finally clawed their way back and tied the game 17 7-7 on an RBI single from A.J. Jackson. Liberty quickly answered with a three-run double from Anthony Gerace to go up 10-7.

Southeast came back in the top of the seventh scoring on an RBI single from Rhett Morgan, a bases loaded walk to Logan DeRusso and a balk to give the Jackets their first lead since it was 2-0.

All this wouldn’t have been possible if the Jackets couldn’t shut down the Liberty bats. In the Peterson did something a little unorthodox as he brought catcher Rhett Morgan in to pitch with two outs in the fifth. Morgan had not thrown much on the mound this year but Peterson had total confidence in him being able to give the Jackets a chance.

“J.P. Cole went back out in the fifth and got us two outs,” Peterson said. We had hoped to get him through the fifth and then bring in Rhett but we had to get him in there in the fifth. It’s not exactly by the book to bring in your guy who has caught the first two games but I know Rhett Morgan is a competitor. He thrives in that situation. He wants the ball and wants to prove he can compete.”

What Peterson’s gamble also meant was lefty Murphy Grovenstein was available for game three Saturday. Grovenstein stepped up when needed as he allowed only four hits and two runs over five innings with five strikeouts. The Jackets staked him to a 7-0 lead and A.J. Jackson led the way with a pair of RBIs for SEB while Grovenstein was 2-for-2 at the plate.

“Game three can usually be a high scoring affair as teams run out of pitching. I think you saw that happen to Liberty, but Murph was really in control and not having to go to the bullpen was huge for us. We were patient at the plate and were able to manufacture runs and give ourselves a chance.”

Up next the Jackets travel to Peach County for a best of three series Thursday afternoon.

“This team has been through a ton of adversity all year with injuries and such,” Peterson said. “We just keep on playing hard and showing up. I’m happy for the opportunity to move on and play in the second round and we are going to go back to work and try and win another series.”