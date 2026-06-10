Falcons serve up appreciation, lunch to Fort Stewart troops

FORT STEWART — Soldiers going through the line at the Rocky II dining facility had some rather large men ladling the offerings of ribs, catfish or oxtails on their plates last week.

Atlanta Falcons players past and present served lunch to soldiers at the Rocky II dining facility during a visit to Fort Stewart on Thursday, June 4. (PAT DONAHUE/Coastal Courier)

Several past and present members of the Atlanta Falcons visited Fort Stewart on June 4, taking turns serving lunch to the soldiers and coaching others during a spirited flag football game.

"It's been an amazing time," said Jerious Norwood, one of the handful of Falcons legends who were part of the team's contingent. "The appreciation for what they do is off the charts. Just a few minutes of our time is nothing compared to what they do. It's amazing to be here to support these guys and ladies."

Joining Norwood, who made a point of what his time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine was, from the roster of legends was former running back Michael Turner, defensive lineman Lawrence Sidbury and linebacker Jessie Tuggle, the Griffin native who played at Valdosta State University before becoming Atlanta's all-time leading tackler.

Tuggle's youngest son Grady Jarrett was a mainstay on the Falcons' defensive line before signing with Chicago.

Getting to meet and spend time with the soldiers left an impact on the current and former Falcons.

"These guys do the important stuff," Turner, who ran for 6,081 yards and 60 touchdowns in five seasons with Falcons, said. "It's a different thing for them. Something different for a change gets them pumped up."

Current linebacker Azeez Ojulari grew up in Marietta before playing collegiately at the University of Georgia. He and the rest of the current and former Falcons also signed autographs and took pictures with the soldiers and family members at Quick Track following the flag football game.

"Their lives are different. Stepping into their environment and seeing how happy they are to see us and us to see them, it's amazing to connect with them," Ojulari said. "We're meshing and connecting, competing and having a great time. It's always cool to do that."

Though their professions have their differences, Norwood noted the similarities between soldiers and football players.

"It's a team aspect," he said. "Showing up, working together as a team, being positive, the little things that create victory, that's what really matters."

Along with Ojulari, current Falcons who made the visit included wide receivers Casey Washington, Dylan Drummond and Olamide Zaccheaus, back for a second stint with the Birds, and defensive linemen Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus and Samson Ebukam.

"We're all excited to be here," Ebukam said. "We're just here to show support."

The Falcons also were impressed with the ability they saw on the Quick Track field for the flag football showdown.

"You always have players who wished they would have made it to the NFL," Norwood said. "They got a lot going on every day."

"I see a lot of speed out there," Turner said. "There was a lot of talent out there."