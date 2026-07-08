3rd ID completes mission in Europe, returns to Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART – For the first time since he took command of the division last year, Maj. Gen. John Lubas has the entire 3rd Infantry Division back in southeast Georgia.

As the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team wrapped its rotation to the California desert and the National Training Center, Maj. Gen. Lubas and division Command Sgt. Maj. Don Durgin unfurled the division’s colors last week at Cottrell Field, signifying the division’s headquarters return from nine months in eastern Europe.

“Our primary mission was to assure our NATO partners and allies and to deter aggression from any of our adversaries,” Maj. Gen. Lubas said. “It was a really meaningful deployment. Our division has a long history in Europe, so it was an honor for us to return to the European continent and stand alongside our partners and allies.”

The division headquarters, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Sustainment Brigade and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade have returned from Operation Atlantic Resolve, capping a nine-month deployment in support of NATO allies.

The division’s 10,000 soldiers covered a space from Estonia on the Baltic Sea to Bulgaria, covering nearly 1 million square miles, and trained with the soldiers from a number of NATO countries, including Poland, Finland, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Hungary and Slovakia.

The 3rd ID, formed in World War I, fought in France and held the line against the last major push from the German forces. That helped to break up the attack and put the Germans on the defensive.

The 3rd ID returned to Europe, invading Sicily in and Italy in 1943 and then entering southern France in 1944. As Maj. Gen. Lubas noted, the 3rd ID was the only American division to fight Germany on every single Atlantic front, from the landings at North Africa to Austria, spending 531 days in combat.

Before relocating to Fort Stewart in 1996, the 3rd ID was stationed in Germany for nearly 40 years.

For the 3rd ID, the uncasing of the colors on July 1 marked the end of a second deployment for Operation Atlantic Resolve.

“We have an especially close tie with the Poles,” Maj. Gen. Lubas said. “We lived with them, we trained with them. They were exceptional hosts and took very good care of us.”

While units trained alongside each other, the 3rd ID also helped to stand up some of the forces. The Lithuanians formed their 1st Division in April, bringing together brigades under one command.

“A lot of what we did for our partners and allies, we helped them focus with targeting, how to run division operations centers and operate as new divisions,” Maj. Gen. Lubas, who was promoted during the deployment, said. “We improved our ability to plan together and fight together, if needed.”

Working with multi-national forces is an experience they’ll never get being stateside, Command Sgt. Maj. Durgin added.

“They get to share these moments with their European allies – they trade patches, they share training, they share in the hardships,” the 3rd ID’s top enlisted advisor said. “It’s a really great experience for them.”

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been contained to that nation, Maj. Gen. Lubas said his soldiers got a broader understanding of long-standing threats to eastern European nations.

“Our soldiers gained an appreciation for why we were there and what we hopefully able to prevent,” he said.

The 1st Brigade’s return from Europe means that, for the first time in a long time, the division’s units and senior commanders are home. The July 1 ceremony was also a farewell for the division’s three deputy commanders, Brig. Gen. Kevin Bradley, Col. (promotable) Timothy Gatlin and Brig. Gen. Lionel Meny from the French army, and the division chief of staff, Col. Aaron Cox. To honor Brig. Gen. Meny, the outgoing deputy commander for readiness, the 3rd ID Band played the French national anthem, La Marseillaise.

“The Army blessed me with an exceptional team,” Maj. Gen. Lubas said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Durgin is in his fourth stint with the 3rd ID and pointed out having the entire division back for a length of time is unique.

“To have the entire team back here at one point is very rare,” he said.