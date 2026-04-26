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Kiwanis Rodeo honors Esther’s Place
Kiwanis Esthers Place
Esther’s Place co-directors Tanya Wright, left, and Lori Brent, center, accept Rodeo tickets from Rodeo Committee Chair Jenni Kight, right. - photo by Special to the Herald

Before the 2026 Kiwanis Ogeechee Rodeo, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and 2026 rodeo top sponsor Nine Line Apparel presented 15 free tickets for the three-night rodeo that ran Thursday though Saturday to Esther’s Place.

Esther’s Place is a Statesboro-based ministry offering support to fatherless families, widows and orphaned children.

“These will go to mamas that normally wouldn’t be able to take their children to the rodeo,” Wright said.

The Kiwanis Club, which does something similar for another nonprofit organization each year, also gave Esther’s Place families additional free access and a place of honor in the opening ceremonies that were held Thursday.