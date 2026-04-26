Kiwanis Rodeo honors Esther’s Place

Before the 2026 Kiwanis Ogeechee Rodeo, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and 2026 rodeo top sponsor Nine Line Apparel presented 15 free tickets for the three-night rodeo that ran Thursday though Saturday to Esther’s Place.

Esther’s Place is a Statesboro-based ministry offering support to fatherless families, widows and orphaned children.

“These will go to mamas that normally wouldn’t be able to take their children to the rodeo,” Wright said.

The Kiwanis Club, which does something similar for another nonprofit organization each year, also gave Esther’s Place families additional free access and a place of honor in the opening ceremonies that were held Thursday.