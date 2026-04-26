Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in April by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.

April 8

Diego's Mexican Food, 16942 Highway 67 South

Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Aaron Jump.

April 13

The Taj, 609 Brannen Street Suite 9

Score: 54

Observed items —rag and fork — stored in hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; items removed from sink. Observed raw chicken stored above and next to cooked foods. Corrected on-site; chicken moved to bottom shelf. Foods shall be stored according to cooking temperature to prevent cross contamination. Corrected on-site. Observed food debris and grime on can opener blade. Corrected on-site; cleaned and sanitized.

Observed raw shell eggs stored in walk-in cooler with an internal temp of 73 degrees F and raw chicken stored on prep counter at 54 degrees F. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed rice on counter at 103 degrees F and utensils stored in stagnant room temp water. Corrected on-site; rice discarded.

Observed foods made the previous day not dated for 7-day discard. Foods kept over 24 hours shall be date-marked for 7-day discard. Will follow up. Observed personal medication and pills stored above hand-washing sink and next to cups. Corrected on-site; items removed. All chemicals and medications shall be stored in designated areas. Observed boxes of ginger and potatoes stored on floor. Store foods at least six inches above ground.

Observed soiled wiping cloths stored on prep counter. Store wiping cloths in sanitizer buckets. Observed bowls used as scoops in rice cooker and scoop handle in ice machine touching ice. Stored scoops must have handles positioned upward. Observed microwave with heavy food debris in bottom of unit. Observed hand-washing sink without hot water. Must have hot water at hand-washing sink. Will follow up.

Observed food debris on walls. Observed organic matter growing on wood shelf above ware-washing station. Clean walls. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.

April 14

Baldino's at BP, 6645 Highway 67, Brooklet

Score: 78

Observed bread stored on prep counter uncovered and not protected against contamination. Keep bread in cabinet or covered until its being served. Observed grime buildup on can opener blade. Clean and sanitize. Will follow up. Observed deli meats with internal temperature over 41 degrees F. Cooler may need to be set at lower temperature and foods may need to be covered and lid kept closed between use. Corrected on-site; meats taken to walk-in cooler to cool.

Observed meatballs hot-holding below 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; meatballs discarded. Observed wiping cloth stored hanging over edge of trash can. Towels for wiping counters must be stored completely submerged in sanitizing solution. To use spray sanitizer, you must either use cloth that is held in sanitizer or use new disposable towel each time. Observed previous inspection report not posted in view of food service patrons. Inspector: Konadu.

Stoner's Pizza Joint, 701 Piedmont Loop Suite 200

Score: 96

Observed chemicals stored in various places around the restaurant. Store the poisonous or toxic materials in an area that is not above food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service or single-use articles. This requirement does not apply to equipment and utensil cleaners and sanitizers that are stored in ware-washing areas for availability and convenience if the materials are stored to prevent contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service and single-use articles. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.

April 15

Portal Elementary School, 328 Grady Street, Portal

Score: 99

Facility had expired chlorine test strips but is using quat sanitizer. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in mg/L of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Correct by 4/22. Observed detergent and sanitizer dispenser leaking down the wall and not dispensing enough detergent. Have dispenser serviced and we will come back and check it next week. Correct by: 4/22. Inspector: Jump.

Portal High School, 27245 Highway 80 West, Portal

Score: 95

Observed organic buildup on ice machine baffle. Must be clean to the sight and touch. Clean with frequency that prevents accumulations. Correct by 04/22. Observed multiple inoperable light fixtures in dry storage. Light intensity must be at least 10 foot candles (108 lux) at a distance of 30 inches (75 cm) above the floor, in walk-in refrigeration units and dry food storage areas and in other areas and rooms during periods of cleaning. Inspector: Jump.

Soul Statesboro, 721 South Main Street Suite 10

Score: 100

Inspector: Konadu.

April 16

Chattanooga Subway #28656, 3039 West Northside Drive

Score: 93

Observed chemical glass cleaner stored on prep counter next to sandwich wraps. Corrected on-site; chemical glass cleaner removed from counter. Observed freshly-sliced deli meat (4/16) placed in walk-in cooler to cool in lidded and stacked containers. Leave foods partially-uncovered during cooling process. Observed meat in prep sink thawing in stagnant water. Water must be running when thawing foods in prep sink. Corrected on-site; faucet turned on. Inspector: Konadu.

Waffle House #935, 476 Northside Drive East

Score: 91

Observed sliced tomatoes and diced ham cold-holding above 41 degrees F in prep top cooler. Corrected on-site; items discarded. Inspector: Konadu.

Z Best, 224 South Main Street

Score: 87

Observed desserts not from an approved source being sold and stored in facility. All foods served and stored in the facility must come from an approved food source. Corrected on-site; items discarded. Observed reach-in cooler without thermometers provided in reach-in cooler. Observed facility not posting inspecting report and choking sign. Inspector: Konadu.