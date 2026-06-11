Police Report - 6/12/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Scott Edward Collins, 37, Pembroke – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance.

Jucoby Tomarr Grace, 28, Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

James William Hill, 69, Talmo – Wanted out of Chatham County.

Michael Jamal Key, 44, Statesboro – Wanted out of Chatham County.

Joshua Nelson Revell, 43, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Vontrevian Jawayne Williams, 36, Millen – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Madisyn Alexis Dosier, 25, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Randy Ray Allen Eunice, 36, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.

Roger Ray Gordon, 40, Statesboro – Terroristic threats and acts.

Freeman Lanajae Green, 24, Savannah – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Lamariana Chawntel Herrington, 17, Statesboro – Aggravated assault/knife.

Christopher Deante Mincey, 28, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Christian Valle, 31, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Marco Colorado Lopez, 32, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday.

Portal Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 25 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one coroner call and 28 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; 10 medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 35 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy