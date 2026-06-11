Police Report - 6/12/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Scott Edward Collins, 37, Pembroke – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance.
Jucoby Tomarr Grace, 28, Augusta – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
James William Hill, 69, Talmo – Wanted out of Chatham County.
Michael Jamal Key, 44, Statesboro – Wanted out of Chatham County.
Joshua Nelson Revell, 43, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.
Vontrevian Jawayne Williams, 36, Millen – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Madisyn Alexis Dosier, 25, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance.
Randy Ray Allen Eunice, 36, Statesboro – Battery/family violence first offense.
Roger Ray Gordon, 40, Statesboro – Terroristic threats and acts.
Freeman Lanajae Green, 24, Savannah – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Lamariana Chawntel Herrington, 17, Statesboro – Aggravated assault/knife.
Christopher Deante Mincey, 28, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.
Christian Valle, 31, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Marco Colorado Lopez, 32, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, DUI les safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 14 calls Tuesday; 29 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday.
Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Tuesday; 28 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Three calls Tuesday.
Portal Fire Department – One call Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 25 medical calls Tuesday; one accident call, one coroner call and 28 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Tuesday; 10 medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 36 calls Tuesday; 35 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Nine calls Tuesday; 11 calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy