Father’s Day at McKeithen's Hardware

If you’ve been in McKeithen’s Hardware lately, you may have noticed a little extra “Dad-style construction project” going on. Please bear with us as we remodel, rearrange, restock and bring in more of the products our customers have been asking for — just in time for Father’s Day.

For generations, dads, homeowners and lawn pros have trusted STIHL® equipment to get the job done right. Our STIHL® selection has outgrown its space, so we’re expanding to make room for even more chainsaws, trimmers, blowers, mowers and outdoor power equipment Dad will actually want this Father’s Day. We’re also firing up a bigger selection of grilling and outdoor cooking gear. We recently introduced Recteq® grills and accessories — perfect for the dad who takes barbecue seriously.

Looking for easy Father’s Day gifts? Check out our new Nine Line Apparel® T-shirts, along with our longtime favorite Boro Life® collection that celebrates the South Georgia lifestyle we all love. And don’t miss our newest addition, Knockaround® sunglasses. These stylish, durable and affordable shades are made for fishing trips, mowing days, ballgames and weekends outdoors. With prices starting around $15, be sure to get dad a backup pair.

And don't forget Milwaukee® tools. McKeithen's now has the biggest and best selection of Milwaukee® power tools, accessories and hand-tools in Statesboro. If you use the Milwaukee Packout® system, we have a great selection. Come and see what you've been missing.

The store is changing fast, and there’s never been a better time to stop in and find something for Dad — or for yourself.