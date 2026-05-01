Statesboro Rotary Club awards 21 scholarships to Bulloch County students

The Rotary Club of Statesboro held its annual “Service Above Self” Scholarship Awards Day on Wednesday.

The club’s Scholarship Committee awarded 21 scholarships of $1,000 each to students attending schools in Bulloch County who will each be attending a college in the state of Georgia.

“These students each bring a superior level of academic achievement as well as unique interests and volunteer activities,” said Steve Healy, chairman of the Scholarship Committee. “With all the negative press that students today receive, it is inspiring to me to present to you these students who have already displayed their sincere interest in making our community, our country and our world better places to live.”

During the meeting, each of the attending scholarship recipients introduced their guests and briefly spoke about themselves, their service activities and their career goals.

The scholarship winners represent five different high schools in Bulloch County.

➤ Maralyne Belcher – Bulloch Academy/Georgia Southern

➤ Anna Bosley – Southeast Bulloch/University of Georgia

➤ Marley Brown – Bulloch Academy/Georgia Tech

➤ Audrey Clifton – Statesboro High/Young Harris

➤ Ja'Kori Cope – Statesboro High/Kennesaw State

➤ Ethan Espinosa – Southeast Bulloch/Augusta University

➤ Haley Fisher – Bulloch Academy/Georgia College & State University

➤ Angelica Halaby – Statesboro High/Georgia Tech

➤ Haley Hammett – Southeast Bulloch/Georgia Southern

➤ Kailyn King – Portal/Georgia Southern

➤ Zane Lanier – Portal/Georgia Southern

➤ Caroline Mathis – Bulloch Academy/Georgia Southern

➤ Kate Anna Newman – Southeast Bulloch/University of Georgia

➤ Margaret O’Neill – Statesboro High/Georgia Tech

➤ Charlotte Pagliarullo – Southeast Bulloch/Georgia Southern

➤ Lillian Palmer – Statesboro High/University of Georgia

➤ Emme Powell – Bulloch Academy/University of Georgia

➤ Georgianna Reaves – Statesboro High/Georgia Southern

➤ Adria Rhodes – Statesboro High/Ogeechee Technical College

➤ Grace Shuford – Trinity Christian/Georgia Southern

➤ James Skinner – Portal/Truett-McConnell