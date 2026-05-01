Lineworker Appreciation & Touch-A-Truck Day at Bulloch Academy

Students at Bulloch Academy received a visit Wednesday morning from lineman and other professionals with Georgia Power for Lineworker Appreciation & Touch-A-Truck Learning Event.

Bulloch Academy first and second graders take a look at the tools of a lineworker in a box truck as Georgia Power gives a demonstration in honor of Lineworker Appreciation Day on Wednesday, April 29. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Students had the opportunity to see bucket trucks up close, learn more about the lineworker profession, explore the personal protective equipment lineworkers wear to keep them safe, and even sit inside the trucks.

Georgia Power apprentice lineman Davis Vasilatos demonstrates the capabilities of a 50-foot bucket truck for Bulloch Academy first and second graders during a demonstration in honor of Lineworker Appreciation Day on Wednesday, April 29. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff