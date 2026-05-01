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Lineworker Appreciation & Touch-A-Truck Day at Bulloch Academy
Students at Bulloch Academy received a visit Wednesday morning from lineman and other professionals with Georgia Power for Lineworker Appreciation & Touch-A-Truck Learning Event.
Students had the opportunity to see bucket trucks up close, learn more about the lineworker profession, explore the personal protective equipment lineworkers wear to keep them safe, and even sit inside the trucks.