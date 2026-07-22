Secrets of a Revolutionary War artifact

Gretsch Collection Curator Matthew Hill, Ph.D., is accustomed to handling, researching and presenting iconic guitars and drums from the Fred and Dinah Gretsch Collection of Musical Instruments, offering insight into musical artifacts that have shaped contemporary culture.

However, discovering a lost story of American Revolutionary history is a new development in his career at Georgia Southern University.

Hill had taken on a complex project, collecting and presenting information on the history of the American drum set through the analysis of French and American drums, when his friend and fellow curator, Christina Linsenmeyer, Ph.D., at Yale University's Morris Steinert Collection of Musical Instruments brought to his attention an American Revolutionary War drum in Yale's collection. Together, they discussed what might be learned through closer study of the instrument to better understand its place in American history.

"I removed the tensioning ropes and we saw that the inscription read 'Benjamin Clark. Royalton, Mass. 1781' and that immediately started ringing bells with me," Hill said. "1781 was a super important year in the American Revolution as it was essentially the time the hostilities began to wind down before it officially ended in 1783."

When he opened up the drum, Gretsch Collection Curator Matthew Hill, Ph.D., found the inscription "Benjamin Clark. Royalton, Mass. 1781," which led him to do more research on the drum and drummer Benjamin Clark. (Photo courtesy GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY)

The drum originally came from the Belle Skinner collection of musical instruments in Massachusetts. Skinner, a wealthy heiress and philanthropist, acquired her extensive collection of instruments in the 1920s and 1930s and displayed them in a specially constructed arcaded gallery at her mansion, Wistariahurst.

Yale would later obtain her collection in 1960, more than two decades after her death.

Until now, the true rarity and unusual nature of the drum had not been fully realized.

"There are very few authenticated American Revolutionary War drums," Hill said. "Aaron Philips, our special collections curator, photographed the instrument, and Dr. Brent Tharp aided in the historical research of Benjamin Clark. And we found evidence of the person behind the name inscribed on the drum."

Hill says Clark is the most noteworthy musician of the American Revolution. He can be placed at the major battles of Trenton and Saratoga and also likely participated in the Battle of Bunker Hill. However, Clark's involvement in historic American combat isn't the only fascinating aspect of the man's life. He's also important because he was one of two musicians who wrote down what the drumbeat cadences of the Revolutionary War sounded like.

"Clark's drum book of 1797 is probably the most important," Hill explained. "By way of writing his manuscript, Clark is one of the main sources for our understanding of Revolutionary War drumming. He is a significant figure, just on his own."

American drum sets during this period focused heavily on practicality, according to Hill. However, Clark's drum was highly decorated, which was very unusual and included a notable, highly recognizable American adage.

"'E Pluribus Unum' is written on the drum. It was an official American motto very early on," Hill said. "But in 1781, it wasn't that common and would not become more common until later. So, this is a noteworthy prominent early use of 'E Pluribus Unum.'"

This rare Revolutionary War drum in Yale University's collection was brought to the attention of Georgia Southern University's Gretsch Collection Curator Matthew Hill, Ph.D., whose research helped reveal the true historical nature of the drum and its significance in the American history of the instrument. (Photo courtesy GEORGIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY)

Hill, alongside other curators at higher education institutions, is working to share this unique discovery with public audiences.

In order to best preserve and honor the legacy of the instrument and the drummer who carried it throughout America's battle for independence, Hill reached out to the Massachusetts Historical Society so that Georgia Southern and Yale Universities can collaborate on a joint publication reproducing Clark's manuscript, the drum itself and the music that would have carried soldiers across the battlefield. The first and only edition of Clark's manuscript was privately produced in the 1970s.

More recently, Hill and Tharp also presented an essay on this drum at the American Musical Instrument Society's conference in Vermillion, South Dakota, "A Different Drummer (and His Drum): Benjamin Clark's Revolutionary War Drum of 1781 and His Drum Book of 1797."

For Hill and fellow historians, this new discovery is not only interesting but also remarkable.

"It was like Howard Carter finding the tomb of King Tut, for me. I understood his excitement when I realized what an incredible artifact I had come across that had been so well-preserved from the American Revolution," Hill said. "But what's most exciting to me is what will come from all of this work and what we will contribute to the greater body of knowledge surrounding the development, implementation and history of the American drum."

As the United States of America celebrates its 250th anniversary, scholars like Hill continue to unearth hidden artifacts that illuminate the origins of an enduring nation.