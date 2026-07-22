Army couple at Fort Benning charged with death by starvation of their son

ATLANTA — A soldier based at Fort Benning has been charged along with his wife in connection with the death by starvation of their son and one of their dogs.

A federal grand jury indicted Emma Bradshaw, 22, of Carson City, Nevada, and Ladarrion McCray, 23, of Valdosta, on eight counts, including felony murder by child abuse, on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes said in a statement.

Other charges include child abuse, false statements and animal cruelty, according to the statement from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Each faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Bradshaw was pregnant when the couple arrived at Fort Benning, where McCray was stationed, the statement said. It did not say when they arrived and did not release the age of their child.

The indictment said their boy was starved starting Jan. 14 and that he died Jan. 28, Keyes' office said. When Army investigators searched the home that day, they found the remains of the couple's female dachshund in a trash barrel outside with the household garbage, prosecutors said.

The couple told the Army Criminal Investigation Division that they had buried the dog in a park off base after it died from illness, Keyes' office said, adding that a necropsy determined the pet had died of starvation.

Two other dogs, a hound and a Doberman pinscher, were severely malnourished, the statement said, adding that the couple had failed to provide adequate food, water, sanitary conditions or ventilation.

The Army initiated discharge proceedings for McCray.