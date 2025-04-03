Introducing Family Day at McKeithen's Hardware! We are celebrating all families in and around Statesboro. Join us this Sunday, April 6 for an afternoon of fun. The Boy Scouts will have their climbing wall and BB-gun range (with safety instructions and supervision). Fixing the Boro will bring some beautiful foster fur-babies. We'll have free food and drink for everyone, and 10% off all purchases, excluding power tools and lawn equipment.