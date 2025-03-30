Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch baseball team is looking to make another run to the state playoffs.

The Jackets currently stand 7-9 overall but have caught some momentum lately as they have won their last three games, including a 2-1 region matchup against Long County Tuesday afternoon in Brooklet. One of the players head coach Brandon Peterson has turned to this year is sophomore catcher Rhett Morgan.

“Rhett has really been swinging the bat well and has done a great job behind the dish,” Peterson said. “Rhett has had a great couple weeks at the plate. Even in games we haven’t been hitting well as a team he is still getting the job done.

“Behind the plate means a lot to the pitching staff and sometimes that gets overlooked. He has a great relationship with the pitching staff and is really mature for someone who is just a sophomore.”

Morgan is also the quarterback on the football team and feels he has tried to bring that same mentality over to the baseball field.

“I feel like a lot of times to be one of the more outspoken players on the team and try and fire us up when I can,” Morgan said. “I feel like the pitching staff has really made my job behind the plate much easier.