Annual 'Gratitude Gala' honors Georgia Southern most generous donors

Georgia Southern University hosted its annual Gratitude Gala to recognize key donors for their longtime support of institutional initiatives. The event was held March 28 at the JW Marriott Plant Riverside in Savannah.

Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the audience and said that with the support of the dedicated donors in attendance, the university is poised to reach its goals of graduating career-ready students, catalyzing economic development in the region, advancing Georgia Southern’s public impact research agenda and elevating athletics.

“The people in this room represent Georgia Southern’s most loyal alumni, friends, faculty, staff, corporations and foundations — those who have given $25,000 or more to the university, equipping our mission of helping students reach their academic and career goals,” Marrero said.

“Because of supporters like you, more than $5 million in scholarships were awarded this year. Over the past few years, we have also experienced record years of charitable support, proving that our alumni and friends believe in what Georgia Southern is doing and the impact it will have on our campuses, communities and state.”

The 2025 Gratitude Gala Award recipients:

Fred and Dinah Gretsch were honored with "The Legacy Award" last week at Georgia Southern's annual "Gratitude Gala" held in Savannah.



The Legacy Award: Fred and Dinah Gretsch

Fred and Dinah Gretsch, executives with the Gretsch Company, which is known worldwide for its iconic guitars and drums, have spent their careers as major figures in the music business. They are also passionate about continuing the legacy of educating musicians, who may want to teach, conduct, perform, compose or become leading music producers, engineers or songwriters.

In 2021, Georgia Southern’s School of Music was renamed the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music, a milestone for the University’s program. This change has made a profound impact, providing funding for faculty, students and the University as a whole. The partnership with the JW Marriott Plant Riverside District in the creation of That Great Gretsch Sound!, a permanent display of music memorabilia highlighting more than 140 years of Gretsch history, has also given Georgia Southern extensive visibility in the downtown Savannah community.

Fred and Dinah were presented Honorary Doctorates of Fine Arts from Georgia Southern at the 2023 Spring Commencement.

Jimmie and Maria DeLoach were honored with President’s Ambassador Award last week at Georgia Southern's annual "Gratitude Gala" held in Savannah.

President’s Ambassador Award: The Abbie DeLoach Foundation

Jimmy DeLoach, founder of the Abbie DeLoach Foundation, has deep roots at Georgia Southern that stretch all the way back to the Erk Russell era. He started as a graduate assistant with Russell and later became an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator until 1987, when he transitioned to his family’s business. Years later, Jimmy’s daughter, Abbie, chose Georgia Southern as her home with plans to pursue a career in nursing.

In 2015, an accident claimed the life of Abbie and four of her classmates. Jimmy turned this tragedy into a force for good with the creation of a foundation in her honor. He carefully chose causes to support that reflected the spirit and character of his daughter.

Since 2016, the Abbie DeLoach Foundation has provided scholarships for both nursing students and student-athletes from the area. Additionally, Abbie’s Adventure Race is now a cherished part of Georgia Southern’s homecoming celebrations, alongside the True Blue 5K.

The President’s Innovator Award: The Crider Family

For more than 35 years, Billy Crider Jr., and Bill Crider III (‘96) and their family have been steadfast supporters of Georgia Southern, contributing to the Parker College of Business, the Center for Wildlife Education and Athletics, among other programs.

In 2021, the Crider family established a groundbreaking gift for the Allen E. Paulson College of Engineering and Computing, providing support for the Manufacturing Engineering Department by enabling successful collaboration across departments and colleges through the creation of the Advanced Processing Research Network.

The gift additionally funded impactful student scholarships, provided support for faculty and student research, and the acquisition of critical equipment and software, all of which have advanced the capabilities and reputation of Georgia Southern.

Anthony and Natalie Tippins were honored with The President’s Visionary Award last week at Georgia Southern's annual "Gratitude Gala" held in Savannah.

The President’s Visionary Award: Anthony and Natalie Tippins

Anthony and Natalie Tippins were recognized for their exceptional contributions to Georgia Southern University and Eagle Athletics. Their vision and leadership were instrumental in the creation of the Anthony P. Tippins Family Training Facility, providing a vital space for Georgia Southern’s athletes to train in all weather conditions. The facility not only supports University teams but also serves as a gathering place for fans and families.

The Tippins family continues to make a significant impact, now focusing on the renovation of the baseball stadium.

The evening concluded with a "Together We Soar" campaign announcement from Marrero, Trip Addison, vice president of University Advancement and president of The Georgia Southern University Foundation, Inc., and Leonard Bevill, campaign chair.

The fundraising campaign, which was launched in October of 2022 with an ambitious goal of $125 million by June 2026, has secured more than $123 million. As such, it was announced that the campaign has been extended to 2030 with a new goal of $300 million.