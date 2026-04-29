Ben Edwards named deputy chief assistant district attorney

The Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced recently the promotion of Assistant District Attorney Ben Edwards to deputy chief assistant district attorney, a role that will increase coordination and consistency across the circuit’s offices.

According to a release from Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, Edwards will transition from the Statesboro office to the Effingham County office in his new role. He will oversee day-to-day operations, provide supervision and mentorship to attorneys, strengthen partnerships with local agencies and serve as a senior trial partner.

“I am excited for the opportunity to bring my experience to this position while continuing to serve the people of the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit,” Edwards said.

Edwards has been a career prosecutor with the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office since 2006. Over the course of his tenure, he has successfully prosecuted numerous serious cases across all four counties in the circuit, including murders, armed robberies, home invasions and crimes against children. His extensive courtroom experience and institutional knowledge make him well-suited for this leadership position, the release stated.

“Ben’s leadership, experience, and institutional knowledge make him the right choice for this role,” said District Attorney Robert Busbee. “His ability to support both offices and promote consistency in our operations will strengthen our service to the entire circuit.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Edwards is actively involved in the community. He is a member of the Downtown Rotary Club of Statesboro, where he has served as Public Relations chair for the past eight years and will serve as president-elect beginning in July. He is also a member of First Baptist Church Statesboro, where he and his wife serve as 11th grade Sunday School teachers. Edwards and his wife, Mandy, are the parents of two daughters.