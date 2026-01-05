Police Report - 5/1/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Thomas Armstrong, 40, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine.
William Davis Bartels, 22, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Robert Daniel Bello, 19, Midland – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Walker James Elrod, 20, Columbus – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Brayden Pierce Hagler, 20, Columbus – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Clayton Reilly Ivey, 20, Columbus – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Travis Lee Pennington, 20, Americus – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.
Jennifer Lynn Hardin, 38, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine.
Melody Joy Horton, 38, Statesboro – Harassing communications.
Niketa Syntyche, 30, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
Brian Keith Wieczorek, 39, Meldrim – Parole violation.
Freddie Daniel Lee, 54, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Camille Summer Barnes, 22, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Frank O’Neil Lang, 40, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.
Bryan Lashand Robinson, 36, Statesboro – Parole violation.
Jessica Latory Sweat, 38, Pembroke – Bench warrant/Magistrate Court.
Jama Cortez Williams, 31, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz., possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sammy Ray Fullard, 47, Waycross – Criminal trespass.
Carey Watkins, 72, Statesboro – Theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jeremy Dustin Calhoun, 42, Portal – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol.
Sergio Ernesto Tejera Garcia, 48, Jacksonville – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to obey traffic control device, safe operations of motor carriers, comm motor vehicle.
Miguel Angel Santiago, 48, West Palm Beach, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
Georgia Southern University Police Department
Sarah Elizabeth Ogle, 19, Waycross – Simple battery/family violence.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Three calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls Tuesday; 22 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 27 calls Tuesday; 36 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 21 medical calls Tuesday; two accident calls, one first responder call, one rescue and 27 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – Five medical calls Tuesday; 10 medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 33 calls Tuesday; 24 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Wednesday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Tuesday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Other agencies – Five calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy