Bulloch Academy's McKenna Furnari signs with Alabama A&M

Bulloch Academy senior pitcher McKenna Furnari signed recently to attend Alabama A&M University this fall.

A key player as the Gators made the 2024 state playoffs again during one stretch of the season, Furnari pitched an 13 out of 14 games.

During the season, she said: “I feel our team is learning more and more about each other as the season is progressing,” Furnari said. “We are coming together a little bit better as a team on offense. We need to mainly work on our communication and once we get that perfected, we will be great.

“I feel that my roll on this team is bigger than it has ever been. There's no time during this season that I am really aloud to step down because my team is counting on me as a senior pitcher to be strong and push through.”