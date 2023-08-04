Police report, 4/8/23

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

▲ METTER ROAD — Complainant said his residence was burglarized in the past month.

▲ SWALLOWTAIL DRIVE — Complainant said an unknown offender did damage to his property.

▲ BUCK HENDRIX ROAD — Chevrolet sedan was clocked going 94 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver said she did not know she was going that fast.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 35 calls Thursday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 10 calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 31 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Eight medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Thursday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 53 calls Thursday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Three calls Thursday.

▲ Pierce County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Thursday.





—compiled by Jim Healy