Police report, 8/11/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Christopher Jeramy Blair, 44, Black Creek Church Road, Brooklet — Possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender (11 counts), probation violation for a fingerprintable charge (felony).

▲ Lashedrick Deon Calhoun, 38, Wigfall Road, Register — Criminal trespass/damage to property (family violence).

▲ Tristen Taylor Colon, 26, Ogeechee Drive East, Statesboro — DUI/less safe/alcohol, terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Tiffany Michelle DuBois, 39, East Hampton Drive, Statesboro — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge (felony).

▲ William Brett Howell, 26, Old Dill Road, Portal — Possession of amphetamine, no insurance, lighted headlights/other lights required.

▲ Marcus Edward James, 37, Burkhalter Mobile Home Park, Statesboro — Wanted person.

▲ James Jean, 40, Church Street, Claxton — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor).

▲ Jacob William McLeod, 23, Harvey Road, Bloomingdale — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge (misdemeanor).

▲ Joshua Slater Riner, 29, Georgia Highway 297, Swainsboro — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge (felony).

▲ Thomas Edmond Robinson, 49, Old Register Road, Statesboro — Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers prohibited.

▲ Leon Scott Singletary, 65, East Williams Street, Elizabethtown, N.C. — Serious injury by vehicle.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Angela Lynne Clark, 51, East Jones Avenue, Statesboro — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuna (felony).

▲ Shameccia Shiann Hagins, 27, Pecan Grove, Portal — Theft by deception (misdemeanor).

▲ Oscar Torez Montalvo, 26, Middleground Road, Savannah — Driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

▲ Randall Lee Odums, 21, Bermuda Run, Statesboro — Wanted person (Candler County).





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Kwezi Denzel Johnson Mugabe, 29, Lehigh Road, Wilmington, N.C. — Reckless driving, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, holding/supporting wireless communication device, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI/less safe/combination of 1–3.

▲ Tyler Clinton Osborne, 24, Somerset Townhouses, Statesboro — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; seatbelt (adult); driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); bench warrant (felony).

▲ Delisa Lasha Robinson, 55, Lancelot Court, Statesboro — Bench warrant (misdemeanor).

▲ Pascal Latee Wilkerson, 44, Success Court, Statesboro — Seatbelt (adult), DUI/less safe/alcohol.

▲ Johnny Lee Williams, 51, Proctor Street, Statesboro — Affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission or reflectance of windows/windshields, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 39 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — Eight calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Wednesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 25 calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Eight calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls and 29 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One first-responder call and eight medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 38 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Transports —Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Power — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Other agencies — Seven calls Wednesday.





—compiled by Jim Healy