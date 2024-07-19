Southeast Bulloch hosts annual youth football camp

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets held their fourth annual youth football camp this week at Fred Shaver Field.

Head coach Jared Zito has been impressed with the way the camp has grown during his four years at Southeast Bulloch, and saw nearly 100 players come out this week.

“We break the kids up into different groups with one group being our middle school kids and the other being the younger ones,” Zito said. “The middle school kids have a lot better idea of what we expect from them and many of them have already come here to camp. There are a few of the younger ones who have been coming but a few new ones, so you have to bring them along a little slower.”

Benjamin Maguire, 11, snags a pass in receiving drills. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Zito said both groups work on drills and then get together at the end of the session to play games. The middle school players are also learning the Southeast Bulloch football varsity playbook to get the ready.

“It is more like a practice after the drills for the middle school kids,” Zito said. “They work with our high school coaches which gives our coaches an opportunity to get to know them, as well as giving the kids an idea of what to expect when they get here for their freshman season.”

Southeast Bulloch's Michael Dixon relishes his role as coach as he helps young players during SEB's Youth Skills and Drills summer football camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Jacket varsity has had a busy summer with weight lifting and conditioning as well as going to some team camps. Zito is excited about getting the acclimation period underway next week as the season is quickly approaching.

“We have really had a productive summer,” Zito said. “Our team has gotten much better in the weight room as well as just overall. I feel like the camps we attended as well as the work they have put in will pay off as we prepare for the school year and the season.”

Southeast Bulloch High School head football coach Jared Zito gathers in some younger players to go over some ground rules during SEB's Youth Skills and Drills summer football camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Carter Bland, 10, gets free for a score during the first day of Southeast Bulloch High School's Youth Skills and Drills summer football camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Patrick Misner, 10, cools down at the end of the day. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

