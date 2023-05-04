Police report, 4/5/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Quintino Eugene Holmes, 47, Bull St., Savannah — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Ronnie Bazemore, 53, Ponderosa Road, Portal — Parole violation.
▲ Anthony Fabrizio, 17, Stonebrook Way — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
▲ Alexia Ja’Kiya Foster, 21, Rucker Lane — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
▲ Daylin Dandre Johnson, 17, G.W. Oliver Road — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
▲ Marlin Jones, 46, Jones St., Portal — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects.
▲ Jaekwon Benjamin Mitchell, 17, Ogeechee Road, Savannah — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Jamya Alyse Mitchell, 19, Redbud Road, Albany — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
▲ Shirmara Rochelle Prescott, 29, Ben Grady Collins Road — Criminal trespass.
▲ Ambernaijah LaFaye Taylor, 18, South Main St. — Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
▲ Jacoria Adahlia Tillman, 26, Granade St. — Endangering security interest/misdemeanor.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Alicia Dawn Duncan Wilson, 38, West Columbia Ave., Lyons — DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Matthew Alonzo Lambert, 33, Effingham Highway, Sylvania — Impersonating a public officer or employee, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Monday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Monday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Monday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Monday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol — Three calls Monday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Monday.
▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Monday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Monday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 24 calls Monday.
▲ Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Monday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Monday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Eight calls Monday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, three fire calls, two first responder calls and 27 medical calls Monday.
▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Monday.
▲ Evans County EMS — Seven medical calls Monday.
➤ Calls to Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 43 calls Monday.
▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.
▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Monday.
▲ Other agencies — Two calls Monday.
—compiled by Jim Healy