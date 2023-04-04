Police report, 4/4/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Charles Wilford Allen, 44, Highway 301 North — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, aggravated battery.

▲ Alexie Ja’Kiya Foster, 21, Stambuk Lane — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Deonta Marquez Key, 37, Chances Trailer Park — Fleeing or attempting to elide a police officer for a felony offense, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Christopher Jediah Nieves, 24, Bermuda Run — Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ William Eugene Shearhouse, 56 — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

▲ Dashaun Kendrick Smalls, 29, Gentilly Drive — Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, theft by receiving/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ April Suzanna Wilson, 49, North College St. Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, brake lights/signal device requirements.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Troy Cole Anthony, 21, Gardner Drive, Alpharetta — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Cameron Austin Ellis, 20, South Main St. — DUI under 21, failure to stop at stop sign.

▲ Charles Job Martinez, 18, Donaldson St. — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Amber Marie Moore, 23, Statesboro Place Circle — Simple battery.

▲ Lorenzo Xavier Parra, 18, Old Savannah Road, Metter — DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Charles Emory David Harrelson, 17, Cedarwood Acres — Underage possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana less than one oz., tag lights required, driving without a license.

▲ Ethan Thomas Macklin, 18, Cattle Run Way, Pooler — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Randall Keith Patterson, 41, West Lake Ave., Savannah — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ DeAndrea Akeem Leviticus Pryor, 28, Harvey Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Victoria Nicole Thorpe, 35, Gibbons St. — Two charges trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.





BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 25 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Saturday; nine calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 26 calls Friday; 39 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; 12 calls Saturday; 12 calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Service Bulloch — One call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 29 medical calls Friday; 27 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one coroner call and 31 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one accident call and 10 medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 53 calls Friday; 79 calls Saturday; 62 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transports — Three calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday; three calls Sunday

▲ Bryan County 911 — Three calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy