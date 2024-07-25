By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Pair of Georgia Southern golfers qualify for U.S. Amateur
GS Golf
Georgia Southern's Brantley Baker, left, and Luke Koenig pose after making the U.S. Amateur championships during a qualifying round at Hawks RIdge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga.
It has been a busy and successful summer for former Georgia Southern golfers as well as those currently on the Eagle team.