Pair of Georgia Southern golfers qualify for U.S. Amateur Georgia Southern's Brantley Baker, left, and Luke Koenig pose after making the U.S. Amateur championships during a qualifying round at Hawks RIdge Golf Club in Ball Ground, Ga. It has been a busy and successful summer for former Georgia Southern golfers as well as those currently on the Eagle team. Latest Eagles come up just short Former Statesboro High player J.D. Kaiser: From walk-on to stand-out on GS baseball team Eagles wrap up spring practice QB battle continues during Eagles' spring camp