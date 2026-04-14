Community summit to focus on strengthening, supporting area families

Community leaders, educators, service providers and residents are invited to attend the upcoming Building a Resilient Community Summit on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Oak Room of the Jack Hill Building at Ogeechee Technical College.

Hosted by the Bulloch County Commission on Human Services (Bulloch County Family Connection), the summit is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and support families across the region.

Bulloch County Family Connection is part of the Georgia Family Connection Partnership, a statewide network in every county in Georgia that brings together local leaders, organizations and residents to improve outcomes for children and families through coordinated, community-based solutions.

As the community continues to navigate challenges such as the recent loss of the Boys and Girls Club and other factors impacting local families, the summit offers a way to help with solutions. For years, the Bulloch County Commission on Human Services partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to provide outstanding after-school programming. Without it, there is now a gap in essential services for children and families.

The summit also serves as a wrap-up to Child Abuse Prevention Month, observed each April, with a focus on strengthening families and preventing adverse childhood experiences through community support and education.

The summit will feature Mayor Jonathan McCollar and interim Bulloch County Schools Superintendent Richard Smith, highlighting a strong, unified commitment from local leadership to building a more resilient community.

Summit highlights include:

➤ The trauma of poverty — A session examining the impact of poverty on individuals and families and how communities can respond effectively.

➤ Poverty simulation — An interactive experience providing insight into the daily realities faced by many families.

➤ The brain game — An engaging activity designed to deepen understanding of how trauma affects a child's brain development.

"This summit is about bringing our community together at a time when collaboration matters more than ever," said Lora Cooper, executive director of the Bulloch County Commission on Human Services & Positive Childhood Alliance Bulloch. "As we recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month, this event is an opportunity to focus on what we know works — strengthening families, building protective factors, and creating a community where every child has the opportunity to thrive. The data shows we still have work to do, but it also reminds us that change is possible when we come together with a shared purpose."

The event is open to anyone interested in making a positive impact, including educators, nonprofit organizations, healthcare professionals, local officials and community members. Registration is required to attend.

Participants must register in advance by completing the form at https://forms.gle/QnXDnCd3U9UBG3AJ6.