Police Report - 4/15/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Myyah Jamia Gaines, 33, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Calvin Coolidge Hillis, 25, Dublin – Wanted person from Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, wanted person from Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Lee Trivett, 33, Dublin – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/misdemeanor, battery/family violence first offense, simple battery/family violence, reckless driving, terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of law enforcement officers/ misdemeanor, three counts cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forceable felony/battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Mason Vidal Gonzalez, 20, Baldwin – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Andrew McClellan Jenkins, 24, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Lamonte Mauntrell Lewis, 27, Statesboro – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Derrick Jerome Shipman, 23, Statesboro – Giving false name, address or birth date tom law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/ misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, possession of marijuana less than one oz., improper parking in space for persons with disabilities.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Xavier Angel Burgos Flores, 24, Fort Myers, Fla. – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, DUI less safe alcohol, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Charlie Aaron Haught, 24, Fort Myers, Fla. – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Department of Community Supervision

Jaleon Deondre Harden, 24, Statesboro – Parole violation.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 25 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 13 calls Monday.

Evans Country Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Nine calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 23 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 35 calls Monday.

Air Transports – Two calls Monday.

Department of Transportation – One call Monday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Monday.

Language Line – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Three calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy