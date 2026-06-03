Penny notifies Statesboro he plans to retire as city manager Jan. 1, 2027

Near the end of Tuesday morning's council meeting, Statesboro City Manager Charles W. Penny, who has been in charge of the city government's day-to-day operations for nearly seven years, announced that he plans to retire, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

That will be exactly the 7½ year mark. He is giving the mayor and City Council more than six months' notice to find Statesboro's next city manager before he returns to North Carolina, as Penny made clear with his letter to them. Choking back tears at times and with his wife, Edith Penny, present in the audience, Charles Penny read the letter aloud from the dais before handing copies to the council members.

"After careful consideration, I have determined that this timing allows for an orderly transition and ensures the city's continued progress," he said. "Providing advance notice will facilitate the succession process, giving the city ample opportunity to select new leadership and maintain stability for our staff and community."

During Penny's tenure, Statesboro's resident population has grown to above 35,000, and the city government now has nearly 360 employees.

A native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Penny already had 35 years' experience in local government administration and management and had previously retired as city manager of Rocky Mount, N.C., on April 1, 2017, before being recruited as Statesboro's city manager two years later. He had attained a bachelor's degree in political science and political administration from North Carolina Central University in 1980 before earning his Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

"Since joining Statesboro as city manager on July 1, 2019, I have been privileged to work alongside you, our dedicated city employees and the broader community in advancing important initiatives and making meaningful improvements," Penny continued in the letter to Statesboro's elected city officials.

"Among the accomplishments I am most proud of are the launch and expansion of the Youth Connect Program, … significant enhancements to employee compensation helping to attract and retain talented public servants, and the successful housing rehabilitation projects made possible through ARPA funds, improving the quality of life for many residents," he stated.

Penny also mentioned the completion of sewer extension projects and the construction of Fire Station 3, which he expects to see open late summer or early fall before his retirement takes effect.

"As I prepare to return to North Carolina to spend more time with my family, I remain optimistic about the future of Statesboro," he wrote. "The foundations we have built, both in policy and in community, position the city for continued growth and success. …"

Mayor Jonathan McCollar led off a brief, sometimes emotional round of expressions of gratitude and well wishes toward Penny from the council, as will be elaborated in the Thursday edition.