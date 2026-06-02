Hyundai Metaplant begins producing a third vehicle

With Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp behind the wheel, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and Kia America rolled out its new hybrid vehicle on Tuesday.
The Kia Sportage Turbo-Hybrid is the first Kia and first hybrid electric vehicle to be produced at the Ellabell plant. It's the third vehicle manufactured at the site, since it began production in 2022, joining HMGMA's electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 9. While the Sportage Hybrid has been in production in Korea, this is the first time it's being manufactured in the U.S.
Gov. Kemp, Kia North America and Kia America President and CEO Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon and Kia Georgia President and CEO Stuart Countess joined about 200 Metaplant employees, known as Meta Pros, to celebrate the vehicle reveal. The hybrid Kia Sportage made its debut, traveling to the stage on an Autonomous Mobile Robot, a machine used all throughout HMGMA's production processes. Two yellow "robot dogs" wiggled in front of posed Kias, greeting guests as they walked to the event.
Kemp called it a historic moment.
"Our mutual success is the direct result of our proven partnership approach to creating long-lasting relationships between Kia America, HMG's Metaplant, the local community, and hardworking Georgians," Kemp said. "We look forward to this new vehicle joining the Georgia grown lineup and helping support jobs for our communities for years to come."
The new vehicle's production marks the first step in the Metaplant's pivot to producing hybrid vehicles. Chris Susock, the chief manufacturing officer for Hyundai Motor North America, said the sprawling plant's original intention was to manufacture all-electric vehicles. However, there's been a sharp decline in electric vehicle demand in the U.S., especially following the expiration of federal tax credits, outlined in President Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill."
Susock said midway through construction of the HMGMA plant, officials decided to shift focus on making the plant able to adapt to hybrid electric vehicle production to balance market shifts.
"It's about the flexibility in the automation and technology of these plants moving forward," he said. "It gives us the ability … to be able to switch on a dime, to change the mix pattern based on power trains in order to adapt to the market very quickly."
Last month, HMGMA shipped about 6,000 units outside the facility. Susock said this is about 50% of the plant's current capacity. He said the plant is ramped up to reach full capacity – about 580,000 units – by 2028.
"Now, the product planning has to look at the forecast – what do they want us to build," Susock said. "Give us what you want us to build, and we'll build. We've got the capability. We've got the technology. We can do it quickly."
These builds could include more Kias, different hybrids, Genesises or other models, he said.
Yoon said the Kia Hybrid Turbo-Sportage production is timely because Kia is seeing a higher demand for hybrids, especially SUVs, including the Sportage, Carnival and Telluride.
Tony Heo, president and CEO of HMGMA, said employees – Meta Pros – received extensive training to be able to produce the new vehicle. Many team members traveled to Kia facilities in West Point, Georgia and South Korea to learn best practices for Sportage Hybrid production.
Both the Ellabell Metaplant and Kia's plant in West Point, on the state's western side, emphasize the creation of high-quality jobs and economic opportunities for their local communities and across the state.
HMGMA, Kia officials and Gov. Kemp emphasized the significance in their partnership.
"Metaplant in Savannah is … a clear testament to our confidence in this state's future as an automotive powerhouse," Yoon said. We have great confidence that Metaplant will continue the strong momentum that Sportage Hybrid has achieved since updated last year to quickly become one of our highest volume models."
Lucille Lannigan is a growth and development reporter for Morris Multimedia.