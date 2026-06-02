Hyundai Metaplant begins producing a third vehicle

With Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp behind the wheel, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and Kia America rolled out its new hybrid vehicle on Tuesday.

The Kia Sportage Turbo-Hybrid is the first Kia and first hybrid electric vehicle to be produced at the Ellabell plant. It's the third vehicle manufactured at the site, since it began production in 2022, joining HMGMA's electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 9. While the Sportage Hybrid has been in production in Korea, this is the first time it's being manufactured in the U.S.

Gov. Kemp, Kia North America and Kia America President and CEO Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon and Kia Georgia President and CEO Stuart Countess joined about 200 Metaplant employees, known as Meta Pros, to celebrate the vehicle reveal. The hybrid Kia Sportage made its debut, traveling to the stage on an Autonomous Mobile Robot, a machine used all throughout HMGMA's production processes. Two yellow "robot dogs" wiggled in front of posed Kias, greeting guests as they walked to the event.

Kemp called it a historic moment.

"Our mutual success is the direct result of our proven partnership approach to creating long-lasting relationships between Kia America, HMG's Metaplant, the local community, and hardworking Georgians," Kemp said. "We look forward to this new vehicle joining the Georgia grown lineup and helping support jobs for our communities for years to come."