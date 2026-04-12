Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Southeast Bulloch baseball team is trying to heat up before the region tournament this month. The Jackets are currently 10-11 overall and 6-3 in region play.

One player who has helped the Jackets win seven of their last nine games has been pitcher and infielder Brady Edwards, who recently signed a scholarship to play at East Georgia State College.

Brady is a super talented player,” coach Brandon Peterson said. “He had a huge week last week against Islands. He had a grand slam and seven RBIs in our first game on Tuesday.

“He played great defense in the series and overall had a big week. We have been counting on him on the mound and at the plate this year and he has really come through.”

“I have really tried to put in a lot of work this year especially in the cage,” Edwards said. “I feel like our team is heading in the right direction and we are really showing what we have been capable of.”