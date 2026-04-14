Celebrating more than 40 years of artistic tradition, ArtsFest will return to Sweetheart Circle on the campus of Georgia Southern University on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by the Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department, this family-friendly festival continues to grow, welcoming more than 4,000 attendees each year. It is completely free to attend, with no admission or parking fees.

Originally launched in the early 1980s as a community outreach initiative by Georgia Southern's Art Department, ArtsFest was designed to connect students and faculty with local youth while celebrating the many forms of artistic expression. When the university stepped away from hosting in 2016, BCRP stepped in to carry the tradition forward.

ArtsFest 2026 promises a full day of creativity, color and community, offering hands-on fun at more than 35 Art Stops scattered throughout Sweetheart Circle. From molding clay masterpieces and painting personalized pet portraits to designing superhero masks, experimenting with watercolors, and tie-dyeing a souvenir T-shirt, there's something to spark creativity in every age group.

The Artist Market will showcase over 50 talented artists from across the region, including Georgia Southern student artists, offering unique, handcrafted items available for purchase. Visitors can meet the creators, watch live demonstrations, and take home one-of-a-kind pieces.

On the Community Stage, a dynamic lineup features dance groups, vocalists, interactive entertainment and performances throughout the day.

Additional attractions include inflatables, bubble pools, and the ever-popular Paint Place, where blank canvases and bright colors await the next masterpiece. There will also be plenty of food, with a variety of favorites including BBQ, hamburgers, hotdogs and frozen treats.

ArtsFest 2026 is made possible through the generous support of community partners including Dabbs, Hickman, Hill and Cannon CPAs, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Excelsior EMC and Coca-Cola, along with many other sponsors who contribute through donations, services and volunteer efforts.

For a full schedule of events and more information, visit www.bullochrec.com/artsfest.