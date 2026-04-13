Calendar0414 2026

Today

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held Tuesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä BINGO will be held Wednesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Thursday

ä PAINTING WITH Beth & Friends Activity will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ HISTORY Club will meet Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä FAMILY ACTIVITY: Design Your Own Pokémon Cards will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TECH HELP will be offered April 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held April 20 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BOOK BINDING Class will be held April 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held April 21 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held April 21 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet April 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä AUCTION FUNDRAISER will be held April 21, 5:30–7:30 p.m., at Langston Chapel Middle School, Langston Chapel, Road. Entry fee is $2/person. Snacks will be served. Attendees will be entered into a 50/50 drawing. Cash and CashApp accepted. Proceeds will benefit LCMS. Presented by the school’s PTO.

ä PRESENTATION by an Ogeechee Area Hospice representative will be held April 22 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä EARTH DAY Story & Craft Activity will be held April 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held April 22 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIFE SKILLS Chapter Three: Understanding Taxes will be offered April 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 16–21. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKOUT will be held April 23 at the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held April 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet April 23 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet April 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CHILDREN’S ART Workshop will be held April 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 6–12. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä AUTHOR MEET & Greet will be held April 25, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä EARTH DAY Story & Craft Activity will be held April 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WRITERS’ WORKSHOP will be held April 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CONSTELLATION CRAFT Activity will be held April 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION will be held April 28 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Poetry Through the Ages,” will be held April 28 at 3:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.