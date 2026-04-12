Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Statesboro girls tennis team is currently ranked No. 2 in the state, which marks the highest they have been ranked in 5-A.

They are 16-3 overall and as they prepare for the region next week at Glynn Academy, head coach Brian Hall has been particularly pleased by the play of Lorelei Prosser, who plays first doubles.

“Lorelei has improved her game so much this season which has helped us to our No. 2 ranking,” She has become a dominant doubles player for us. She has also grown into a phenomenal leader and is a great teammate.”

"I’ve been focused on improving my serve, especially consistency and power, as well as my footwork,” Prosser said. “I’ve also worked a lot on my mental toughness and confidence during matches. I’m really happy with the progress I’ve made in these areas. I feel really good about our team this year.

“We’re looking strong all the way down the lineup, and everyone has been putting in the work. There’s a lot of positive energy and support, not just within the girls’ team, but the guys’ teams as well. We’ve grown a lot together, and I think that really shows in our matches this season.”