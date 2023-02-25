Police report, 2/25/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Nicholas Jordan Carroll, 31, Old Rail Road, Bloomingdale — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Stephanie Lynn Bragg, 36, Waynesboro Highway, Sylvania — Violation of a court order.

▲ Cherrie Ann Mincey, 40, Beaver Creek Drive — Possession of methamphetamine.

▲ Chad Jamison Sanders, 38, J.W. Lane Road, Brooklet — Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Dylan Ridge Allen, 29, Scarboro Highway, Rocky Ford — Possession of marijuana less than one oz., driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ April Ruth Andrade, 38, Pretoria Rushing Road — Endangering a security interest/misdemeanor.

▲ Othniel Tyrus Smith, 57, West Jones St. — Terroristic threats and acts, harassing communications.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Vadaule Arseniok Bass, Cedarwood Drive — Battery.

▲ Saniah Samone Blunt, 23, South Main St. — Affray.

▲ Shantell Laquan Francois, 40, Bobby Donaldson Ave. — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Larry Anthony Jones, 33, Lanier Drive — Affray.

▲ Simeon Easias Mays, 19, Lanier Drive — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Andrew Tyrone Pierce, 28, South Main St. — Affray.

▲ Krishun Markeith Williams, 33, Highway Road SE, Milledgeville — Theft by taking motor vehicle.

▲ Shakeria Vonshae Graham, 34, Brooklet Road, Brooklet — Criminal trespass.

▲ Kenneth James Hall Lewis, 40, Effingham Road, Sylvania — Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Joshua Earl Roberts, 52, Carmel St. — Possession of cocaine.

▲ Aliyah Theresa Samoisette, 17, Jones Mill Road — Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor, possession/sale of tobacco to minors.

▲ Nazr Emonojore Titington, 24, Glen Bryant Drive, Hinesville — Simple assault.

▲ Cameron Walker Weaver, 22, Highway 301 South — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Artis Lee West, 45, North Main St. — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Matthew Brandon Nelson, 25, Quuacco Trail — DUI less safe combination 1-3, driving on wrong side of roadway, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

▲ James David Novak, 59, Banyanwood Point, Jupiter, Fla. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Demetric Jaheim Bridges, 20, Ivey St., Americus — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., light headlights/other lights required.

▲ Ty Alexander Woods, 18, Club Cove Drive, Greensboro — Failure to notify owner upon striking unattended vehicle.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 23 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 13 calls Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 22 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Seven medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Four medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 59 calls Thursday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Thursday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Thursday.





— compiled by Jim Healy