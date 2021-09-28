Police report, 9/28/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Kayla Nicole Allen, 21, Stambuck Lane — Tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, littering public or private property or waters.

▲ Melissa Burnsed, 52, Maria Sorrell Road — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Quentin Johnte Jenkins, 32, Brook Run Drive, Register — Simple assault/family violence.

▲ Jonathon Glenn Parcell , 26, P.W. Clifton Road, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, simple battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michael Carey Buice, 52, Highway 280 East, Ellabell — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Roddrick LaTerra Hankerson, 33, Highway 301 North — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Monte Carlo Johnson, 45, West Main St. — Possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Cameron Apperson Lewis, 18, Thomas Court, Sylvester — DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Arius Jaeden Lincoln, 19, Mulligan Circle, Blackshear — DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Sabian Rodriguez Lucas, 22, Simpsontown Road, Newington — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane, laying drag.

▲ Cheltse Sharon McGirt, 21, Utah St., Savannah — Aggravated assault, giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification.

▲ Shane Nelson, 47, Fletcher Drive — Two charges theft by shoplifting, possession of amphetamine.

▲ Ascencion Rodriguez-Morales, 34, Lawson Road, Lyons — DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, no insurance, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, expired driver’s license.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Heidi Lee Cowart, 49, Jones Mill Road — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in vehicle, violation of conditions on limited driving permit, littering highway.

▲ David Allen Cross, 20, Ash St. Extension, Springfield — DUI under 21, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Johnny Houseworth, 20, Ashburton Ave. Southeast, Atlanta — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Aubrey Vernon Lee Monk, 22, Cedar Lawn Drive, Twin City — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Rudy Vicente Rivera, 33, DJ Road, Claxton — DUI/combination of A1, A2 or A/3, no insurance, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Christopher Henry Smith, 18, Inglesby Court, Savannah — DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Sierra Nicole Stevens, 26, Pioneer Trail, Portal —DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Sarah Katherine Harvin, 21, Madison Heights, Athens — DUI less safe alcohol.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Friday, 22 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; Seven calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One call Friday; seven calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Sunday; five calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Friday, one call Sunday

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 47 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — Three calls Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Four calls Friday; One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident call, one first-responder call and 24 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 31 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one coroner call and 26 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and three medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and nine medical calls Friday; 12 medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 53, calls Friday; 56 calls Saturday; 57 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — Three calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Saturday

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — One call Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy