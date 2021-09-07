Police report, 7/9/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Nathan Dean Parker, 38, Seed Tick Road, Ellabell – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Brandon Marion Reason, 30, Longleaf Drive, Sylvania – DUI/refusal, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.

Saul Sanchez-Garcia, 21, Bird Road Lot – Affray.

Aquileo Mendoza Soriano, 31, US 301 South – Affray.

Gualberto Soriano-Mendoza, 31, Bird Road Lot – Affray, driving with out a valid license/misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Ayanna Lenee Brack, 22, President Circle – Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., public indecency/first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

Gavin Dorian Goldwire, 28, Lanier Drive – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

Samje Jamon Jones, 21, Lansbury Village Drive, Atlanta – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies.

Arthur Dan Lee, 42, Soloman Circle – Theft by shoplifting.

Kenneth Dewayne Odom, 60, Flint Court – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to notify owner upon striking unattended vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Kearra Melvaonna Perkins, 17, Oaks St., Claxton – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Christopher Powell, 40, Wes Waters Road, Clito – Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, two charges simple assault/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, two charges criminal trespass.

Portal Police Department

Aaron Colby Whitaker, 33, Pioneer Trail, Portal – Criminal trespass.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

PAMELA WAY – Complainant said a woman who claimed to be his wife was not welcome at his home and needed to leave. He requested a criminal trespass be served to her. Offender was told if she returned to his home, she would be arrested. She said that she would then have to go to jail, but was observed driving away.

BRANNEN DRIVE – Complainant said the father of her son keeps calling and texting her about seeing the boy. She said he came by her residence and yelled at her about seeing his son. She said she has not begun the court process about custody of the child.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said someone broke into his home while he was on vacation and stole a Sony Playstation. It did not appear there was any forced entry, but the back door looked like it could have been easily opened.

JIMPS ROAD – Complainant said a catalytic converter was stolen from an RV that was being worked on at her auto shop. She said she had security cameras and would review the tapes to see if she could identify who stole the converter.

HIGHWAY 80 East – Complainant said an RV parked in front of his RV business had the catalytic converter stolen. He is not sure when it was stolen and he doesn’t have security cameras.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 22 calls Tuesday; 19 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — One call Tuesday; five calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 19 calls Tuesday; 20 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Tuesday; One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one first responder call and 21 medical calls Tuesday; two first responder calls and 19 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — Two medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — One first responder call and five medical calls Tuesday; one accident call and six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 49 calls Tuesday; 47 calls Wednesday.

Air Transport – One call Tuesday

Bulloch Animal Services — One call Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Seven calls Tuesday; nine calls Wednesday

— compiled by Jim Healy