Police report, 7/29/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Henry Chance Collins, 28, Sam Overstreet Road, Twin City — Aggravated stalking.

▲ Christopher Tommy Gay, 22, Burkhalter Road — Criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Kimberly Jean Gonzalez, 24, Stephen Little Road, Register — Possession of methamphetamine.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Enrique Humbra Denson, 28, Arnold St., Reidsville — Simple battery/family violence, criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Chad Lamar Oliff, 46, Creekside Way, Metter — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Amber Nicole Adcock, 22, South Main St. — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Charles Jeffrey Jackson, 52, East View Apartments — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, battery.

▲ Tykia Lashavia Nicholson, 21, Highway 301 South — Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Ricky Levon Porchea, 26, Peachtree St. — Theft by shoplifting, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, reckless conduct.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ James Malcolm Wilkes, 55, Cowboy Way, Portal — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.





INCIDENTS

▲ WESTOVER DRIVE — Complainant said she received a invoice from a local apartment complex stating that she owed them for rent dating back to 2016 during her time as a Georgia Southern student. Complainant said she has never lived at the apartment complex nor attended Georgia Southern. She said she has contacted her credit bureau and the Social Security office, who advised her to fill out a police report.

▲ US 301 SOUTH — Complainant said he has been receiving harassing text messages and phone calls from an unknown person. He said the texts and calls relate to his ex-girlfriend. He said he is the victim in a current criminal complaint against her. Complainant said he has repeatedly asked the caller to stop, but they say they won’t. He was advised to block the number or change his number.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Complainant said he has been a customer of a storage unit business for several years and rents multiple units. He said he was told his fee would go up to $339 per month, which he paid with a personal check in person. Complainant said he then received an invoice in the mail for $421.50 for the rent he had just paid and a late fee. He said he contacted his bank and his check had not been cashed yet. Complainant was advised of legal procedures available to him.

▲ LEE AVENUE EXTENSION — Complainant said when she went home, her neighbor drove by and started honking her horn. When asked if she had done anything to cause the woman to drive by, she said she rode by her house and took photos. In speaking with the woman who honked her horn, she said she drove by wondering why the woman was taking pictures outside her house. The woman was given a verbal criminal trespass warning and told if she went by the woman’s house again, she could face jail time for a criminal trespass. She said she would not drive by.

▲ FLINT COURT — Complainant said he let a friend of 14 years stay at his home while he was away for a week. He said the friend was involved with a hit and run with the complainant’s vehicle, stole his firearm and is responsible for damage to his garage door. In describing his friend, complainant said he is 62 and he believes is staying at a local motel. Deputy noted the complainant appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

▲ MALLARD POND ROAD — Complainant said his red, 2015 Honda Foreman 500 ATV was stolen from his backyard. He said the ATV was there the morning of July 27, but was gone at 6 p.m. Complainant said a friend of his noticed a White Ford F-150 drive by in the Middleground area with a red ATV in its bed. The case has been turned over for further investigation.

▲ DEER RUN LANE — Complainant said his neighbor’s dog was wandering around the neighborhood and fighting with his dog. He also said he had a verbal altercation with the neighbor about the dog and also about his son hitting the complainant’s son.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 28 calls Monday; 19 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Monday; nine calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Eight calls Monday; eight calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern Police — Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Monday; seven calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 27 calls Monday; 32 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Monday; five calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Monday; six calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Four accident calls, one fire call and 21 medical calls Monday; three accident calls, three first-responder calls and 36 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Monday; 12 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two fire calls and five medical calls Monday; seven medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 51 calls Monday; 41 calls Tuesday.

▲ Air Transport — One call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Monday

▲ Jenkins County 911 — One call Tuesday.

▲ Other agencies — Nine calls Monday; two calls Tuesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy