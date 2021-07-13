Police report, 7/13/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Delina Shwan Conner, 25, Beaver Creek Lane — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Ronald Allen Ricks, 40, Metts Road — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Cory Lee Shuman, 28, Beaver Creek Lane — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Ashley Ann Babl, 22, Statesboro Place — DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a license, headlight requirements.

▲ Antatigus Kendre Chestnut, 36, Virginia Pine Ave. — Theft by taking/felony.

▲ Britany Nicole Goings, 19, Bermuda Run Apartments — Affray, disorderly conduct.

▲ Carl Horton, 62 — Criminal trespass.

▲ Jeremy Theodore Nathan, 35, Greenwood Ave. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Shaquana Shanell Watson, 32, Sylvania — Affray, disorderly conduct.

▲ Mercedes Temetria Wells, 22, Statesboro Place Circle — Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jill Shoffner Egan, 55, Club Course Drive, Hilton Head, S.C. — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits, improper stopping/parking on roadway, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Myron Kelsey Rawls, 38, Love Lane — DUI less safe alcohol, improper parking/stopping on roadway, failure to maintain lane.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 25 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; seenne calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Eight calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; 11 calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; five calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 41 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 33 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 18 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first-responder call and 22 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls 31 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one accident call and seven medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Friday; 60 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Friday.

▲ Other counties or agencies — Three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy