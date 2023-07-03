Police report, 3/7/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Brian Alexander, 41, State Highway 65, Eldridge, Ala. – Three charges criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness.

▲ Richard Wayne Cannady, 28, Low Ground Road, Guyton – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Corey Donavan Brigdon, 19, Joiner Road, Brooklet – DUI less safe alcohol, too fast for conditions, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane, unlawful possession 20 ounces or less of low THC oil, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Spencer Alexander Horton, 23, Hillside Trail, Marietta – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Jacob Curtis Jackson, 43, Highway 80 West – Criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Mary Ann Jones, 59, West 42 St., Savannah – Theft by conversion/felony.

▲ Laramey Eugere Knight, 37, Highway 301 North – Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate without consent of warden.

▲ Skylar Ray Mercon, 27, Larkin Lane, Douglas – Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate without consent of warden.

▲ Enrico Demond Mikell, 46, Clifton Road – Two charges hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, battery, theft by shoplifting, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct.

▲ Zachery Ryan Pevey, 32, Robin Hood Road – Simple battery.

▲ Kyle William Rawlings, 35, Osteen Road, Bloomingdale – Cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, battery/family violence.

▲ Christopher Tavarias Thorton, 26, Bishop Lane, Carrollton – Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, giving or possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate without consent of warden.

▲ Shelba Denise Wheeler Bey, 57, Quartez Drive, Rincon – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, no insurance, expired registration.

▲ Hakeen Omar Williams, 36, Highway 25, Millen – Bench warrant/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Vadaule Arseniok Bass, 30, CBerry Larren Hall, 53, 11 St. – Simple battery/family violence, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

▲ Gina Cecilia Rhodes, 46, Highway 301 North – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ David Evans Vanalstyne, 75, Youngblood Road – DUI less safe drugs, improper starting of parked vehicle.

▲ Jabari Nasir Walker, 17, Ladd Circle – Firearms possession by a minor; possession of marijuana less than one oz.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jessie Adams, 38, Oak St., Oliver – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Byron Isaiah Mcccular, 24, East Veterans, Auburn, Ala. – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, no insurance, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Hope Elizabeth Thomas, 28, Moore Road, Portal – DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Mendy Lynile Wilder, 58, Main St., Rocky Ford – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Toni Lavon Jackson, 19, Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 36 calls Friday; 26 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Six calls Friday; three calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — 11 calls Friday; five calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Friday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 39 calls Friday; 44 calls Saturday; 34 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 26 calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Friday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch – One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident calls, one first responder call and 37 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one fire call and 21 medical calls Saturday; 16 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; 11 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first responder call and nine medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang—ups — 453 calls Friday; 64 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transports – One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – Two calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Excelsior EMC – One call Friday.

▲ Georgia Power – One call Friday.

▲ Department of Transportation – One call Sunday.

▲ Screven County 911 – Two calls Friday.

▲ Chatham County 911 – One call Friday.

▲ Appling County 911 – One call Saturday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy