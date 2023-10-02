Police report, 2/10/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Tommy Lee Faircloth, 44, North St. West, Vidalia — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Steven Christopher Mullins, 53, Lotties Lane — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

▲ Georgia Wesley Robbins, 20, Oakview Drive, Sylvania — Bench warrant/felony.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Joshua Lee Freeman, 32, Wildwood Circle — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Arzavion Marquez Newton, 18, Lanier Drive — Theft by receiving stolen property, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Jana Elaine Parks, 41, Mockingbird Drive, Springfield — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Benjamin Jude Cavallaro, 20, South Main St. — Four charges failure to notify owner upon striking unattended vehicle, reckless driving.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Jan. 30-Feb. 5)

▲ Rural county intake — 10 adult dog; three adult cats.

▲ City of Statesboro — One adult dog and one puppy; two adult cats and one kitten.

▲ Adopted — Four adult dog; one adult cat.

▲ Rescued — Two adult dogs and seven puppies.

▲ Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

▲ Died at shelter — Three puppies.

▲ Euthanized — One adult cat.

▲ Fees collected — $325.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Jan. 24-30)

▲ Portal — 16 medical response calls; one fire alarm; two structure fires.

▲ Register — Seven medical response calls; three structure fires; one fire alarm; two brush fire calls; one rescue call; one hazmat call; two accidents with injuries.

▲ Nevils — Six medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one structure fire; three brush fires.

▲ Bay — Three medical response calls; one fire alarm.

▲ Stilson — Five medical response calls.

▲ Brooklet — 25 medical response calls; three fire alarms; one structure fire; two brush fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire.

▲ Leefield — Four medical response calls; one fire alarm.

▲ Clito — Five medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 31 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 20 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 65 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Transports — Two calls Wednesday

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Excelsior EMC — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Wednesday.





