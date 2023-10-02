Police report, 2/10/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Tommy Lee Faircloth, 44, North St. West, Vidalia — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Steven Christopher Mullins, 53, Lotties Lane — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
▲ Georgia Wesley Robbins, 20, Oakview Drive, Sylvania — Bench warrant/felony.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Joshua Lee Freeman, 32, Wildwood Circle — Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
▲ Arzavion Marquez Newton, 18, Lanier Drive — Theft by receiving stolen property, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of marijuana less than one oz.
▲ Jana Elaine Parks, 41, Mockingbird Drive, Springfield — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.
➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department
▲ Benjamin Jude Cavallaro, 20, South Main St. — Four charges failure to notify owner upon striking unattended vehicle, reckless driving.
➤ Bulloch County Animal Services
(Jan. 30-Feb. 5)
▲ Rural county intake — 10 adult dog; three adult cats.
▲ City of Statesboro — One adult dog and one puppy; two adult cats and one kitten.
▲ Adopted — Four adult dog; one adult cat.
▲ Rescued — Two adult dogs and seven puppies.
▲ Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.
▲ Died at shelter — Three puppies.
▲ Euthanized — One adult cat.
▲ Fees collected — $325.
➤ Bulloch County Fire Department
(Incident calls Jan. 24-30)
▲ Portal — 16 medical response calls; one fire alarm; two structure fires.
▲ Register — Seven medical response calls; three structure fires; one fire alarm; two brush fire calls; one rescue call; one hazmat call; two accidents with injuries.
▲ Nevils — Six medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one structure fire; three brush fires.
▲ Bay — Three medical response calls; one fire alarm.
▲ Stilson — Five medical response calls.
▲ Brooklet — 25 medical response calls; three fire alarms; one structure fire; two brush fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire.
▲ Leefield — Four medical response calls; one fire alarm.
▲ Clito — Five medical response calls; one fire alarm; one structure fire.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 31 calls Wednesday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.
▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Wednesday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Wednesday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Wednesday.
▲ Metter Police Department — One call Wednesday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls Wednesday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Wednesday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.
▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 20 medical calls Wednesday.
▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday.
▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Wednesday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups — 65 calls Wednesday.
▲ Air Transports — Two calls Wednesday
▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.
▲ Excelsior EMC — Three calls Wednesday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Wednesday.
▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy