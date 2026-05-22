Annual Memorial Day observance is Monday

Statesboro’s American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 invites the public to join together in honoring the community’s local heroes during Monday’s 2026 Memorial Day Observance.

Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown will be the keynote speaker for the annual event held inside the Averitt Center for the Arts.

The program, which opens with selected music at 10:30 a.m., will begin at 11 a.m.

During the introductory music, the Bulloch County Sheriff ’s Office will post the colors. Post 90’s Nick Spletstoser will welcome guests and Post 90 Chaplain Mike Skarhus will offer the opening prayer.

“Memorial Day is one of the most solemn of holidays of our nation because, collectively, it is when we as a country agree to pay our respects for those that have served, fought and ultimately died while defending the freedoms we celebrate,” said Spletstoser, who is the senior chaplain at Ogeechee Area Hospice. “It is not as celebratory as many other military service commemorations, and its intentionally so. It is the reminder that ‘freedom isn’t free.’”

After the prayer, Spletstoser will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

The intonement of the names of fallen veterans of Bulloch County who lost their lives in World War I and II, (Atlantic and Pacific Theater); the Korean War, Vietnam War and the Iraq/ Afghanistan War and other current hostilities will follow.

Reading: “Memorial Day” by C.W. Johnson

WWI – Nick Spletstoser, Legionnaire

Reading: “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae

WWII Atlantic/European Theater – George Sterling, Legionnaire

Reading: “Let Them In, Peter” by John Gorka & Elma Dean

WWII Pacific Theater – Gary Martin, Adjutant AL Post 90

Reading: “Remember” by Victor Kleinschmit

Korean War – Ray Fry, Ogeechee Area Hospice volunteer

Reading: “American Soldier” by Ken Johnson

Vietnam War – Randy Brigman, Sergeant at Arms AL Post 90

Reading: “1914-1918 War” by Laura J. Sanders

Gulf War and Current Hostilities – Mike Thompson, Legionnaire

Reading: “Memorial” by Dean C. Broome

Brown, who has been sheriff since 2017 and with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office since 1999, will then offer his keynote address. A 1988 Portal High School graduate, Brown served in the United States Air Force from 1989-1993. During the Gulf War he participated in both Desert Shield and Desert Storm, where he volunteered for forward duty.

After a closing prayer and remarks, the audience will be invited to sing “God Bless America” to end the program.

And while Memorial Day is a solemn occasion, Spletstoser said service members also want people “to celebrate their freedoms by enjoying them with cookouts and gatherings.

“My personal encouragement though, is that when families gather around the table for their Memorial Day holiday, to choose to make one extra place setting at their table, in honor of a service member that died defending freedom. It could be for a veteran in their family that has passed away, a specific service member that they know, or just in honor of those families that didn’t get the choice.”

The Memorial Day Observance is hosted by the American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 and Averitt Center for the Arts. It is supported and sponsored by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens and various local businesses and individuals.

Also, veterans and others in attendance are invited to the Legion Post on Rucker Lane in Statesboro for hamburgers and hot dogs after Monday’s observance.